Tips For Banks As USAA Check Deposit Patent Dispute Grows

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 12:59 PM EST) -- In January 2020, we wrote a Law360 guest article that highlighted some of the risks that followed Wells Fargo Bank NA's strategy in its patent dispute with the United Services Automobile Association over remote deposit check imaging technology. Nearly a year later, the heated litigation continues despite two large jury verdicts having been rendered in favor of USAA. There are signs that this patent dispute is growing in the banking industry, as USAA has filed a new lawsuit against PNC Bank. In this article, we look at the major developments since our last article and address what strategic options remain available to financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS