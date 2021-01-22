Petco Hit With Ill. Class Suit Over Photo Time-Tracking System

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 7:08 PM EST) -- A former Petco employee has launched class claims against the company, claiming it implemented a time-tracking system that authenticates identities by collecting, storing and comparing photographic facial data in violation of Illinois workers' biometric privacy rights. Former employee James Robinson claimed in his Cook County Circuit Court lawsuit that Petco Animal Supplies Inc. has violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by using the camera of "an iPad-type instrument" to authenticate its employees' identities as they clock in and out of work without first obtaining their informed consent. Robinson claims the pet supply retailer never informed him or its other Illinois...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS