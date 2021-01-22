'Defective' Or 'Ordinary': PTAB Denials Suit Heats Up In Calif.

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 5:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office decried the tech industry's suit against its practice of invoking discretion to deny patent challenges as "logically and legally defective," while top industry players shot back that it was nothing but an "ordinary" Administrative Procedure Act suit. In dueling opposition briefs Thursday, the agency asked a California federal court not to grant the tech giants' request for summary judgment, while those companies asked the court not to grant the government's motion to dismiss the suit entirely. The August suit filed by Apple, Cisco, Google and Intel, with Edwards Lifesciences tagging on later, is challenging Patent Trial...

