DuPont, Others Commit $4B To 'Forever Chemical' Liabilities

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 6:38 PM EST) -- DuPont de Nemours, Corteva and the Chemours Co. said Friday they have jointly committed $4 billion to cover liabilities for their past use of toxic substances known as "forever chemicals" and will pay $83 million to settle multidistrict litigation in Ohio over the pollutant. DuPont de Nemours, Corteva and Chemours Co. will $4 billion to cover liabilities for their past use of "forever chemicals." In photo, a Chemours plant near Fayetteville, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) The arrangement, outlined in a statement Friday, is an update to previous agreements crafted to handle how the companies would navigate liability related to the prior use...

