9th Circ. Orders Redo In Amazon Driver's Arbitration Row

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 3:00 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit gave an Amazon delivery driver another shot at pursuing her suit alleging that the e-commerce titan shorted her wages, meals and rest periods, ordering a California district court to reconsider whether a Federal Arbitration Act exemption covers the driver in light of new case precedent. A three-judge panel of the appeals court on Thursday vacated U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney's 2019 decision ordering plaintiff Yolanda Champion to arbitrate her wage-and-hour claims against Amazon.com LLC. The panel sent the case back to the district court to reassess whether Champion fits the definition of a transportation worker engaged in...

