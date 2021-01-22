Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Orders Redo In Amazon Driver's Arbitration Row

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 3:00 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit gave an Amazon delivery driver another shot at pursuing her suit alleging that the e-commerce titan shorted her wages, meals and rest periods, ordering a California district court to reconsider whether a Federal Arbitration Act exemption covers the driver in light of new case precedent.

A three-judge panel of the appeals court on Thursday vacated U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney's 2019 decision ordering plaintiff Yolanda Champion to arbitrate her wage-and-hour claims against Amazon.com LLC. The panel sent the case back to the district court to reassess whether Champion fits the definition of a transportation worker engaged in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!