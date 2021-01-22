Ruby Tuesday Approved For Ch. 11 Executive Bonus Plans

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 6:25 PM EST) -- Bankrupt casual eatery chain Ruby Tuesday received court approval Friday for its plan to pay bonuses to a handful of key executives after a Delaware judge said the benchmarks for earning the extra pay provided a performance incentive. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey said the $620,000 key employee incentive programs contained milestones that were difficult to achieve and required significant effort from the leadership team. "I think the debtors have established that the KEIP, while it has the benefit of being retentive, it is primarily incentivizing in nature," Judge Dorsey said in his ruling. "The Restructuring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS