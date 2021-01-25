Drugmakers Must Face Warranty Claims In Valsartan MDL

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 4:06 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge has said manufacturers, wholesalers and pharmacies cannot escape warranty claims in multidistrict litigation alleging they took part in distributing generic drugs containing the active ingredient valsartan that were tainted with carcinogens, finding that the drugs' names and the purported contamination kept certain claims alive. In considering dismissal bids from those defendants in three master complaints, U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler on Friday upheld breach of express warranty claims against manufacturers but tossed them against wholesalers and pharmacies. All three sets of defendants must face certain breach of implied warranty claims, the judge said. The breach...

