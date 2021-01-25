Palm Beach County Golf 'Volunteers' Sue For Minimum Wage

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 3:55 PM EST) -- Florida's Palm Beach County was hit with a proposed class lawsuit Friday in federal court by three former "volunteers" at one of its public golf courses who allege the county violated federal and state wage laws by compensating them only with free or discounted golf privileges. In a 15-page complaint, David Adams, Michael Shaw and Gerald Kasmere said they are aiming to lead a collective action under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and a class action pursuant to the Florida Minimum Wage Act and Article X of the Florida Constitution. "Defendant's volunteer program … demonstrates a widespread pattern and practice of...

