MIT Profs Back Colleague Facing 'Flawed' Fraud Charges

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 7:02 PM EST) -- Faculty members at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are rallying around a mechanical engineering professor who was indicted Tuesday for allegedly seeking U.S. grant funding while hiding his ties to Chinese research institutions, signing onto a letter urging the school to do all it can to support the professor. In a letter signed by more than 100 faculty members and delivered to school President L. Rafael Reif, the group said MIT needs to "stand forthrightly, proudly, and energetically behind" professor Gang Chen. "In many respects, the defense of Gang Chen is the defense of the scientific enterprise that we all hold...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS