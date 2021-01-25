Raytheon Says Fed. Circ.'s GE Ruling Can't Stand

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 7:34 PM EST) -- Raytheon wants the full Federal Circuit to review a decision last month that found General Electric has standing to fight a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling, which upheld a Raytheon jet engine patent despite the lack of active litigation over that invention. In a petition filed Friday, Raytheon told the appellate judges that December's precedential ruling in favor of GE "conflicts with, and substantially weakens, the constitutional standards for establishing standing." Raytheon's petition would give the full court another chance to clarify lingering issues over what is required for a patent challenger to show that it has suffered the sort...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS