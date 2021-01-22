Diverse Atty Group Wins Lead Counsel In Elmiron MDL

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 10:21 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Friday approved a diverse group of attorneys, a majority of whom are women, to serve as the plaintiff steering committee for consumers alleging that Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical unit concealed a side effect of bladder cyst medicine that results in serious eye damage. In a 10-page order, U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti appointed Virginia E. Anello of Douglas & London PC, Parvin Aminolroaya of Seeger Weiss LLP and Paul Pennock of Morgan & Morgan PA as the consumers' choice for lead counsel. The judge repeatedly asked for diversity in the representation because plaintiffs in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS