Wells Fargo Seeks To Nix Stock Suit Over Compliance Efforts

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 6:42 PM EST) -- Wells Fargo asked a New York federal judge on Friday to dismiss a lawsuit that, according to the bank, relies on "tiny snippets" of statements about the bank's regulatory compliance efforts to manufacture securities claims. The proposed class action, filed last summer over stock drops that followed scathing Congressional staff reports alleging a litany of oversight failures at the bank, falls well short of showing that the bank's statements in recent years about making progress toward overhauling its risk management policies were false or made with the intent of misleading investors, Wells Fargo said Friday. "Defendants' statements, read in their entirety,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS