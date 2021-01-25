J&J, Bausch Beat Talc Products False Ad Claims

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 3:51 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has thrown out for the last time a proposed class action alleging that Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. and Bausch Health US LLC misled customers about the safety of their talc products, saying even after five chances to amend the complaint, the pleadings still fall short. In an order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge Todd W. Robinson dismissed with prejudice the suit led by Louisa Gutierrez and Debbie Luna, saying they have still failed to plead which advertisements from J&J they allegedly relied on and how they were misled about the alleged asbestos content of the products....

