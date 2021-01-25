Yelp Says FMLA No 'Free Pass' To Make Violent Threats

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 2:53 PM EST) -- Yelp urged an Illinois federal court to throw out a suit accusing the company of violating the Family and Medical Leave Act by firing a worker who took time off to deal with sciatica, saying threatening texts to co-workers caused her dismissal. The online review site filed a motion to dismiss Kirby Smith's FMLA suit Friday. Yelp argued that since she had admitted going on a vacation to Thailand instead of undergoing medical treatment and also sent colleagues threatening messages, the federal leave law doesn't cover her termination. Smith had said that the text messages were jokes, but that's beside the point...

