Tesla Accuses New Hire Of Stealing Automation Trade Secrets

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 11:26 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Friday promptly granted a temporary restraining order barring the release of any trade secrets a former Tesla Inc. employee is accused of stealing within three days of being hired, finding that Tesla was likely to succeed on its claims the same day the company lodged its suit. According to the carmaker's suit, Tesla hired software automation engineer Alex Khatilov on Dec. 28. Khatilov then "brazenly" stole thousands of highly confidential software files pertaining to the company's automated processes, Tesla alleged. The scripts allegedly stolen took Tesla years to develop, the company said. "Only a select few Tesla employees even have...

