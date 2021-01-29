NYIAC Puts Ex-Sidley Arbitration Pro At The Helm

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 11:31 AM EST) -- Despite the challenges thrown up in the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York International Arbitration Center's newly elected chair, Benno Kimmelman, says that he's excited about helping the center continue its mission of bringing the New York arbitration community together. Kimmelman's election during the NYIAC's annual board meeting on Jan. 13 comes as the center announced this week that it had ended its sublease at the American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution's facilities on 42nd Street and would be relocating to another facility. A time frame for the move has not yet been set, though the...

