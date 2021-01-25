Chancery Delays Building Sale In Ukrainian Bank's Fraud Case

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 8:55 PM EST) -- Ukraine's largest commercial bank won a Delaware Chancery Court order Monday to delay the sale of a 22-floor office building in Cleveland, Ohio, owned by affiliates of two Ukrainian oligarchs accused of defrauding the bank of billions over the last 15 years. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III gave PrivatBank representatives permission to conduct a limited deposition by Feb. 6 of a person who brokered the proposed $17 million sale, with an opportunity for the bank to submit a deal objection afterward. But the court also directed the bank to post a $195,000 bond and observed that "any purported lack of...

