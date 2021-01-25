Cruise Co., Ex-Cuban Port Owner Fight Over Privileged Docs

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 6:13 PM EST) -- A former Cuban port owner and Norwegian Cruise Line have slammed each other's bids to compel the production of privileged documents that have been withheld in a Florida federal court suit alleging the cruise line trafficked in stolen property when using the docks. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and Havana Docks Corp. sparred in competing motions Friday that fought over the parties' states of mind, the definition of attorney-client privilege and protections under the work product doctrine that predate the suspension of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act. The 1996 act, also known as the Cuban Liberty and Democratic Solidarity (Libertad)...

