DC Circ. Told To Void FERC's OK Of Ore. LNG Export Project

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 2:11 PM EST) -- State environmental regulators, landowners, environmental groups and tribes are all urging the D.C. Circuit to undo the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's approval of a $10 billion liquefied natural gas export project in Oregon, saying the project is not in the public interest. In three separate opening briefs Friday, project opponents told the D.C. Circuit it must vacate FERC's approval of Canada's Pembina Pipeline Corp.'s Jordan Cove LNG project. The state of Oregon, landowners, environmental groups and two tribes are fighting FERC's approval of the project, saying it gave its blessing without proper environmental and cultural consideration and despite a lack of...

