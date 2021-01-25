Chicken Giants Slam Class Bids In Broiler Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 6:20 PM EST) -- Broiler chicken producers fighting accusations that they unlawfully fixed the bird's market price have urged an Illinois federal judge not to certify various classes in the massive consolidated suit, arguing that the buyers can't prove their claims with common evidence. The chicken producers told U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin on Friday that he shouldn't certify classes of direct purchasers, indirect purchasers and end users in the massive antitrust action, because evidence shows that the companies weren't working together to cut supply and raise prices between January 2012 and July 2019. Rather, evidence in the case proves the purchasers' claims are too...

