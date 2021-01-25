High Court Lets Green Group Stay In Utah Public Land Fight

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 12:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review the Tenth Circuit's holding that an environmental group has the right to fight over the scope of road building on public lands. Kane County, Utah, the state attorney general and the federal government had asked the high court to reverse the appeals court's 2019 ruling allowing Southern Utah Wildnerness Alliance to participate in litigation over whether a Utah county can widen certain roads on federal land. The governments say that although the federal government has opposed the county's and state's effort to claim title to the roads and widen them, it doesn't adequately represent...

