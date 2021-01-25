Apple's $500M IPhone Settlement Hits Snag On Corp. Claims

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- Apple Inc. and plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation alleging the tech giant deliberately slowed performance on some of its iPhones are asking a California federal court overseeing their $500 million settlement to settle a dispute over whether corporate class members can submit claims via outside counsel. The dispute is holding up 164,053 of the nearly 3.3 million claims that have been submitted since the settlement was announced, according to a joint status report filed Friday. More than 1.1 million claims can't be approved in the settlement, the vast majority because the administrator couldn't match the claim to an eligible device, according to...

