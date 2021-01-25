Judge Says 3rd Circ. Tied His Hands In Newspaper Union Row

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 8:47 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge denied arbitration for several unions at the Pittsburgh Post Gazette Monday, saying his hands were tied by a Third Circuit ruling that the unions lacked an "implied" contract after the original agreements expired, but suggesting that he disagreed with the appellate panel. In a footnote longer than the main text of his opinion, U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan said the split Third Circuit panel may have been unclear when it overturned one of his earlier decisions and found that a letter the Post-Gazette's publisher sent the unions had repudiated the terms and any arbitration requirements of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS