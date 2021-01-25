TJ Maxx Shoppers Claim Arbitration Terms Were Buried

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 9:17 PM EST) -- T.J. Maxx shoppers have shot back at the retailer's bid to toss claims that it breached California's Consumer Privacy Act by sharing their data with a third-party software firm, arguing that the company buried arbitration terms in hard-to-find fine print on its website. In court papers filed Friday, a proposed class claiming that T.J. Maxx breached California privacy law by sharing sales data with The Retail Equation — a software company that creates "risk scores" used to identify potentially fraudulent consumer returns — argued that the department store chain did not give customers adequate notice of an arbitration provision it has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS