Goldman Says High Court Cert. Fight Is 'Not A Close Case'

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 9:59 PM EST) -- In the opening gambit of its long-awaited U.S. Supreme Court challenge, Goldman Sachs asked the justices Monday to delineate the path for corporate defendants in securities litigation to fend off class certification. The justices agreed in December to take up the yearslong certification fight between Goldman and investors who claim the bank's allegedly misleading statements about avoiding conflicts of interest helped keep its stock price artificially inflated. The case has traced its way through a New York federal court and the Second Circuit, which issued a split ruling in April that Goldman had not been able to rebut the so-called Basic presumption...

