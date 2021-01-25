Microsoft Can't Shake $7M Database Patent Loss In NY

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 7:21 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Monday stood by a $7 million patent infringement judgment against Microsoft, refusing to give the tech company a new trial or grant the patent owner additional interest. U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein upheld a jury's finding that Michael Kaufman's database patent is valid and that Microsoft infringed it, shooting down the company's bid for post-trial relief. The judge then separately denied Kaufman's attempt to increase his winnings. The jury had issued its verdict in favor of Kaufman in February 2020, and the judge was quick to sign off on it. Each party has since...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS