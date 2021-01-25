Pot Greenhouse Biz Faces Sanctions After 3rd Atty Quits

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 7:45 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal court on Monday asked bankrupt marijuana greenhouse leasing company Two Rivers Water and Farming Co. why it shouldn't be sanctioned for failure to defend a shareholder suit after its third lawyer quit. U.S. Magistrate Judge Nina Y. Wang granted Ballard Spahr LLP attorney Matthew A. Morr's request to withdraw from the case over "irreconcilable differences" with his client, making him the third lawyer to depart since last January. Two Rivers failed to find replacement counsel by the deadline imposed by the court, prompting Judge Wang to enter the second threat of sanctions for nonrepresentation in the case....

