Weinstein Co. Ch. 11 Plan OK'd Over Some Victims' Objections

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 8:09 PM EST) -- Remnants of convicted sexual abuser Harvey Weinstein's bankrupt empire won confirmation of a Chapter 11 liquidation plan in Delaware late Monday, despite some accusers' objections to liability releases for The Weinstein Co. Holdings LLC's directors, officers and insurers. During a teleconference hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath called the case "exceptional," saying that it "cries out" for releases of third parties from potential litigation in order to assure that victims receive some recovery through a settlement with insurers. Some 83% of the accusers "have expressed very loudly that they want closure, through acceptance of this plan — that they do not...

