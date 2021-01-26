Norfolk Southern Can't Sink FELA Claim Over Rail Yard Death

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 4:25 PM EST) -- Railroad giant Norfolk Southern and other companies can't escape claims brought under the Federal Employers' Liability Act over a worker's death in a lift truck collapse, a New Jersey federal judge has said, refusing to rule out that Norfolk Southern acted as the worker's employer. U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden on Monday denied motions for summary judgment filed by Norfolk Southern Corp. and Norfolk Southern Railway Co., H&M International Transportation Inc., and Brady Marine Repair Co. Inc., allowing Carmen Rosa Gomez to continue pursuing claims against the companies over the death of her husband, Jorge L. Gomez, at a rail...

