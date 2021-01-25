J&J's Bid To Ax $15M Mesh Verdict Meets Skeptical NJ Court

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 9:42 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appellate panel on Monday challenged Johnson & Johnson's bid to overturn a $15 million verdict on the grounds that jurors were not allowed to consider the defense that its Ethicon unit could not have designed a pelvic mesh product in a way that would have prevented a woman's injuries. During a remote hearing on the company's appeal, J&J attorney Maha M. Kabbash of Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP urged the panel to throw out the 2017 verdict in the suit filed by Elizabeth Hrymoc and her husband over the Prolift device because the trial judge...

