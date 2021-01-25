1st Circ. Ruling Is A High-Wire Act For Sports Betting Market

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 9:47 PM EST) -- The First Circuit's recent ruling that the federal Wire Act's prohibition on interstate communications for wagering applies only to sports betting affirmed a narrow view of the 60-year-old criminal law that attorneys say is a major win for the online lottery and gambling industries, even as it highlights the obstacles for the growing legalized sports betting market. Last week, the appellate court rejected a 2018 U.S. Department of Justice legal opinion that had interpreted the Wire Act's prohibitions to apply to interstate gambling beyond just sports betting. That DOJ opinion had reversed an earlier 2011 opinion, causing consternation across the gambling...

