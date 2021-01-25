Ending 'Pawsuit,' Mass. Judge Rules Puppies Are Livestock

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 6:19 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts judge ruled Monday that puppies fall under the definition of livestock in the Bay State, allowing a multimillion-dollar bernedoodle operation to continue running in a residential neighborhood under an agricultural exemption. Middlesex Superior Court Justice Christopher Barry-Smith found that Kimberly Clinton, the owner of Massachusetts Bernedoodles LLC, is using her home in the town of Ashby for an agricultural purpose. The verdict in the jury-waived trial flips a zoning board decision that would have shuttered the business, which is located on a six-acre property and houses upward of 100 dogs at a time. The judge found that Clinton's farm...

