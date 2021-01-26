Class Cert. Granted In Robinhood 'Refer A Friend' Texts Suit

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 9:43 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Spokane, Washington, on Monday granted class certification to Washington state residents who allegedly received unwanted text messages from trading app Robinhood Financial LLC. In a Jan. 25 order, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice granted class certification, at the same time designating plaintiff Isaac Gordon, who filed the suit, class representative and making Gordon's counsel team class counsel in the matter. "Class action will promote efficiency and economy in this matter: class adjudication would serve the interest of individual class members for whom the potential recovery may be small in comparison to the costs of litigation, there...

