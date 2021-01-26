Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOI, Comanche Say Other Tribes Can't Sink Gambling Pacts

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 8:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior and the Comanche Nation have urged a D.C. federal judge to toss a suit alleging several tribal gambling compacts with Oklahoma are illegal, saying the tribes that brought the suit don't have standing to challenge those agreements. 

The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Citizen Potawatomi Nations claim in their suit that the DOI shouldn't have allowed to go into effect compacts that were reached between Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Comanche Nation, Otoe-Missouria Tribe of Indians, United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians and Kialegee Tribal Town, alleging they violate the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.

