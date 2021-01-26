Tilray Shareholders Seek To Keep Original Claims Alive

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 3:52 PM EST) -- Stockholders of Canadian pot giant Tilray have urged a Manhattan federal court to reject the company's motion to dismiss their securities fraud suit, saying the company falsely declared that the court can assume the facts stated in certain documents it provided are true. The investors said in an opposition memorandum Monday that while the court can take judicial notice of certain documents under Federal Rule of Evidence 201, it cannot do so "for the truth of the facts asserted," citing the Second Circuit case of Roth v. Jennings. The investors also argued that the court cannot take judicial notice or rely...

