Google Wants Texas Website IP Suit Shipped To Calif.

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 5:16 PM EST) -- Google on Monday asked a federal judge in west Texas to move a small technology company's lawsuit accusing the tech giant of infringing its patented website development methods to northern California, where a federal court is already handling nine other cases involving the same patents. In a motion filed Monday in the Western District of Texas in Waco, Google noted that plaintiff Express Mobile Inc. is headquartered in Novato, California, about 75 miles from Mountain View, where Google is based. Google wants the case transferred to the federal court in San Francisco. Google said in the motion to transfer that U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS