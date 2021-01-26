Construction Services Co. Fights To Uphold $38M Award

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 10:54 PM EST) -- A U.S. construction services company has opposed a Chinese investor's request to vacate a $38.4 million arbitral award in California federal court because its contracting license was supposedly suspended during their contract, saying it was indeed licensed and the court can't overturn the award. Lendlease (US) Construction Inc., a Florida corporation with its principal place of business located in New York City, told the court Monday that Chinese investment company China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd.'s request to vacate the arbitral award rests on the flawed premise that Lendlease wasn't duly licensed. But the arbitrator, John Paige Carpenter of the American Arbitration Association,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS