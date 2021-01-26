Ga. Law School Mulls Taking Lin Wood's Name Off Courtroom

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 3:55 PM EST) -- Mercer University School of Law in Georgia is considering whether to break ties with controversial defamation attorney L. Lin Wood Jr., a 1977 graduate who several years ago donated $1 million and got naming rights to its trial courtroom. Wood, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, has been widely criticized recently for his involvement in lawsuits claiming widespread fraud in the presidential election, including one he brought against Georgia election officials that was promptly dismissed. He was fired Monday from a client's defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, ABC and other news outlets, and is subject to a...

