DC Circ. Nixes Dakota Access Permit, But Won't Shut Pipeline

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 7:09 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a lower-court decision vacating an Army Corps of Engineers easement for the controversial Dakota Access pipeline, but reversed an order to shut down the pipeline and drain it of oil. Echoing skepticism it raised during oral arguments last November, a D.C. Circuit panel said the Corps inadequately reviewed the environmental risks of the Dakota Access pipeline before granting an easement near tribal lands. That warrants the easement's vacatur and the preparation of an more-stringent environmental impact statement by the Corps, the appeals court said. However. the D.C. Circuit panel said that U.S. District Judge James...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS