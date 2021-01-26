Katten Sanctioned For Phonecall To TCPA Plaintiff

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 3:58 PM EST) -- Katten is on the hook for the fees and costs associated with a sanctions motion a plaintiff in a TCPA suit filed after one of the firm's defense attorneys contacted him while investigating the case, an Illinois federal judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sunil R. Harjani said the firm should be sanctioned for contacting named plaintiff George Moore, who filed a putative class action in April 2019 accusing resort company Club Exploria LLC of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act with unsolicited telemarketing phone calls. But the judge rejected Moore's call for Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP to be disqualified from...

