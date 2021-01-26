Report: Cartel Enforcement Could Increase Under Biden

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 10:37 PM EST) -- The Trump administration's focus on domestic cartel activity and diminished focus on larger international conspiracies led to another year in which criminal fines were well below previous highs, according to a new report from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Simpson Thacher, which released its 2020 Global Cartel Report on Monday, also said President Joe Biden may usher in more aggressive antitrust enforcement because enforcers under his administration are expected to consider a wider range of issues when pursuing cartel cases, including non-economic principles such as inequality and sustainability. "This shift is expected to result in more aggressive enforcement, particularly around conduct affecting public procurement and other...

