Shipping Co. Says NLRB Prosecutor Can't Act After GC Ouster

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 11:58 AM EST) -- A shipping company filed possibly the first challenge to former National Labor Relations Board chief prosecutor Peter Robb's firing last week, saying the Office of the General Counsel lacks authority to prosecute labor violations following Robb's "unlawful removal." Shipper H&M International Transportation Inc. urged the NLRB to dismiss a suit alleging it committed a host of labor law violations in a Monday brief, arguing President Joe Biden lacked the power to fire Robb on Jan. 20 and that the Office of the General Counsel can't act in his absence. "Anyone acting on behalf of the general counsel to prosecute the above-captioned...

