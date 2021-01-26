Judge Greenlights Altered $2.3M Citrix Data Breach Deal

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 6:58 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday preliminarily approved an amended $2.27 million settlement resolving a class action that accuses Citrix Systems Inc. of failing to protect workers' personal information from a 2018 data breach after the previous deal ran afoul of an Eleventh Circuit ruling on incentive awards and attorney fees. U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman gave a thumbs up to the new deal involving the software company after the class representatives removed their requests for $3,500 service awards, which was one of the main reasons the judge rejected the previous agreement in the fall, in light of the recent appellate decision...

