Senate Committee Approves Pete Buttigieg As DOT Secretary

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 10:51 AM EST) -- The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation voted Wednesday to advance Pete Buttigieg's nomination as secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation to the full Senate, with bipartisan members calling the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor an "impressive" nominee who will help push to rebuild the nation's transportation infrastructure and to spur economic recovery. The committee voted 21-3 to send Buttigieg's nomination to the full Senate, which could vote on his confirmation in days. Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Rick Scott of Florida and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee were the three "no" votes. Thank you to the members of...

