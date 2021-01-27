Photographer Drops Copyright Suit Against Akerman

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 8:00 PM EST) -- A photographer who claimed Akerman LLP failed to get his permission before using his photograph to illustrate the firm's work on the $350 million Jay Peak EB-5 visa fraud case has withdrawn his copyright suit after a California federal judge called him out for failing to act on the case. Tim Laman withdrew his case on Monday, three days after U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner gave the photographer until Wednesday to show cause for why the Central District of California should not toss the case "for lack of prosecution," according to court documents. Laman initiated the case in October, alleging...

