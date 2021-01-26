IRS Agent Accused Of Faking Docs To Buy NYC Apartment

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 6:45 PM EST) -- A New York City IRS agent was jailed Tuesday after the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney's office accused him of stealing the identity of a person the tax agency had been investigating and using forged documents to buy a $1.65 million Upper East Side apartment. Special agent Bryan Cho, 49, also known as Yong Hee Cho, entered a not guilty plea and was denied bail at an afternoon videoconference before Brooklyn U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl L. Pollak. Judge Pollak said she would not allow Cho to use the apartment he purchased via allegedly illegal means to secure his release. "While there may be...

