Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Admits Errors, Reopens Sierra Pacific Kickbacks Suit

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 10:47 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge reopened a proposed class action from Sierra Pacific borrowers accusing the mortgage provider of hatching a deal with a settlement service company to trade referrals for kickbacks, acknowledging Tuesday that he made two errors when dismissing the case last year.

U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III was persuaded by the borrowers' arguments that he had misconstrued settlement services company All Star Title Inc. as the party receiving the alleged illegal kickbacks when, in fact, the borrowers made the opposite argument: that All Star paid — while Sierra Pacific Mortgage Co. received — the kickbacks.

Secondly, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!