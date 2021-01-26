9th Circ. Slams Door On VW Dealers' Emissions Fraud Appeal

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 6:05 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday shot down a bid by three Volkswagen dealerships to revive their claims that auto parts maker Robert Bosch LLC should pay for losses they suffered as a result of VW's emissions scandal, saying the dealers haven't pleaded that Bosch's role in the fraud damaged them, only that the fraud's discovery did. In an unpublished opinion, the three-judge panel affirmed the dismissal of a suit by J. Bertolet Inc., Direct B LLC and Sai Auto Group LLC, saying that for it to survive as a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit, they have to show the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS