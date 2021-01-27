3rd Circ. Upholds Bulk Of Conviction For Pa. Rep.'s Aide

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 1:42 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit mostly upheld the conviction of a suspended attorney and onetime political consultant to former U.S. Rep. Bob Brady, D-Pa. on Tuesday, ruling in a precedential decision that a heightened standard of proving willfulness didn't apply to all counts in the government's case alleging he violated federal campaign finance law. A three-judge panel rejected for the most part Kenneth Smukler's contention that a Pennsylvania district court didn't properly instruct the jury on mens rea, or the intention or knowledge of wrongdoing, which was a required element of showing Smukler knew he was breaking the law. Smukler was released from...

