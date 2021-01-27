Tyson & Mendes Adds Defense Pro As Partner In Calif.

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 3:54 PM EST) -- Civil defense firm Tyson & Mendes LLP has announced that former Harrington Foxx Dubrow & Canter LLP partner Kevin Gray has joined its San Francisco office as a partner, with plans to oversee personal injury and premises liability defense work. Gray, who started his new role on Dec. 21, will lead a multiattorney team that also focuses on defense of trucking companies and government entities and special investigation unit work, according to the firm's Tuesday announcement. He said that although his team is still being worked out, he will likely oversee three to five attorneys. Gray said that as a lifelong...

